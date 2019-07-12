Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
3511 Rudd Ave.
Regenia E. Herron

Regenia E. Herron Obituary
Regenia E. Herron

Louisville - Herron, Regenia E., 88, passed away July 10, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene G. Herron; and her parents Manfred & Elizabeth Kraft.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Shawn Marie Herron; two sisters, Delores "Sug" McBride (Bill), Charlet "Kate" Bogard; a brother, Manfred "Sonny" Kraft; several nieces, nephews and friends; and her beloved cat, Callie.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3511 Rudd Ave. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visiting will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, JB Ratterman & Son Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market St. from 3-8 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or Alley Cats Advocates.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 12, 2019
