Regenia E. Herron
Louisville - Herron, Regenia E., 88, passed away July 10, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene G. Herron; and her parents Manfred & Elizabeth Kraft.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Shawn Marie Herron; two sisters, Delores "Sug" McBride (Bill), Charlet "Kate" Bogard; a brother, Manfred "Sonny" Kraft; several nieces, nephews and friends; and her beloved cat, Callie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3511 Rudd Ave. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visiting will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, JB Ratterman & Son Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market St. from 3-8 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or Alley Cats Advocates.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 12, 2019