Reginald "Reggie" Dalen PaschalFairdale - Reginald Dalen Paschal, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sperling Leo Sr. and Mary Alice Paschal, a sister, Mary Helen Baker, and a brother, William "Buddy" Paschal.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years Sharon Rennirt Paschal; daughters, Marla Paschal (Stacy), Susan Clark (Jim), Dotti Smith (Ernest); grandsons, Hunter Hicks, Tre' and Jai' Smith; sisters, Betty Sensbach, Marcella Early, Tish Perry; brothers, Leo "Sonny" (Doris), Allen (Beverly), Richard (Diane); sister-in-law, Kay Paschal; many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of family and friends. Reggie graduated from Southern High School in 1960. He joined the National Guard and was a loyal employee as a Production Supervisor at Inland Container Corporation for over 30 years. He touched thousands of lives in his quiet and unassuming manner. Reggie was a life-time member of Mt. Holly United Methodist Church, Fairdale Masonic Lodge #942 F&AM, and Fairdale Chapter #153 Order of the Eastern Star. He served in many positions in both Orders including Past Master of Fairdale Lodge, Past Grand Chaplain of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, Past Patron of Fairdale Chapter, and Past Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of Kentucky Order of the Eastern Star. He lived a life of commendable service. In his community serving as President of the Fairdale Community Club, five time Chairman of the Fairdale Fair, and multiple years as Grand Session Chairman of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and the Grand Chapter of Kentucky. "As he was faithful to his convictions of right and duty, as he was obedient to the demands of honor and justice, as he was loyal to kindred and friends, as he was guided by a trustful faith in the hour of trial, as he lived in a spirit of charity and love of truth, so shall be his reward." The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (4895 N Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd), with burial at Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 1:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.