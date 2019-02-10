|
|
Reginald Wear Gordon
Louisville - Reginald Wear "Reg" Gordon, 97, passed away peacefully and left to join his Savior and his beloved wife, Marge, on January 28, 2019. He was well cared-for at the Masonic Home of KY for the past 3 ½ years.
Reg was born in Paducah, Ky, on December 27, 1921, the youngest of 4 children, and graduated from Paducah Tilghman High. He and Marge were married in 1941, before he shipped out with the Army to Europe in World War II. He served as Deacon and Elder at Strathmoor Presbyterian Church. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for Reynolds Aluminum and G.E., where he retired after many years. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as the many pets they loved. As a couple, they were well-travelled, and beloved friends and neighbors to many in Louisville and Ft. Pierce, FL, where they retired.
Reg was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Julia Margueritte "Marge" Bell, parents George and Lora (Cable) Gordon, brothers, George, Tom, and sister, Lucille. Left to cherish his memory are: his daughter, Nancy, son, Eric (Carolyn); grandchildren: Lauren Ison (Eddie), Amelia Barker (Mike), Leigh Anne McNamara (Dan), and great-grandchildren: Jarrett, Kamryn, Cayleigh, Noah, Isaiah, and Xavier, all of Louisville.
A Celebration of his Life will be held in springtime, along with a military burial of the couple's ashes, arranged by the Cremation Society of Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Animal Care Society and .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 10, 2019