|
|
Remington "Remy" Dale Starkey
Louisville - 2 months old, woke up in the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his Papaws, Leggs White and John Starkey, Sr.; and siblings, Joyce, Alexander, and Robert.
He is survived by his parents, John and SaVanna Starkey; siblings, Destiny, Gabriel, Skyler, Faith, Charlie, Eddie, and Hope; and grandmothers, Angelini White and Debbie Starkey.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019