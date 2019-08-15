Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Bethany Cemetery
Remington "Remy" Dale Starkey

Louisville - 2 months old, woke up in the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 9, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his Papaws, Leggs White and John Starkey, Sr.; and siblings, Joyce, Alexander, and Robert.

He is survived by his parents, John and SaVanna Starkey; siblings, Destiny, Gabriel, Skyler, Faith, Charlie, Eddie, and Hope; and grandmothers, Angelini White and Debbie Starkey.

His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
