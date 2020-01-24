Services
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 383-2900
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Rena Lee Rasmussen


1962 - 2020
Rena Lee Rasmussen Obituary
Rena Lee Rasmussen

Rena Lee Rasmussen passed away Wednesday evening, January 15, 2020 in her Las Vegas, NV home.

Rena was born in Louisville, KY to Rena Swisher and Les Wilson on Sunday, September 23, 1962.

Rena is survived by her loving husband Denie; daughter Jara; brother Jeff; sisters Jessica, Robbie, Shane, Shannon and Leslie; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service for Rena will be held 10 o'clock Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, 1401 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV.

Flowers are welcomed. Memorable contributions may be sent to Americares (https://secure.americares.org/site/Donation2?idb=556580075&DONATION_LEVEL_ID_SELECTED=1&df_id=22452&22452.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T&idb= ) 800-905-1082 or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
