Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Rena Mae Ryan


1950 - 2020
Rena Mae Ryan Obituary
Rena Mae Ryan

Mt. Washington - Mrs. Rena Mae Ryan, age 69, of Mt. Washington returned to her Heavenly Father on February 26, 2020. Mrs. Ryan was born on May 13, 1950 in Charlestown, Indiana to the late William and Nancy (Hogue) Hall. Mrs. Ryan was a retired registered nurse. Among those that preceded her in death is her brother, Melvin Moots.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 20 years, Jeffrey Ryan; children, Tommy Pollard, Tim Pollard, Rhonda Jones, Stephanie Jones, Kendra Ryan and Jerica Malin; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Billie Horagan and Diana Craig.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 2-8 pm and Sunday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
