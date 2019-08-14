|
|
Rena Rankin Burrus
Louisville - Rena Burrus, 94, died peacefully with family by her side Monday, August 12, 2019 in Louisville. She was born September 28, 1924 in Nicholasville, Ky to Millard and Ada Belle Rankin, one of nine brothers and sisters. She married William Garnett Burrus and after WWII they settled in Richmond, Ky where they raised 3 sons. She was a homemaker, small business owner, and worked in retail later in life until retiring at age 78. She and Garnett moved from Richmond to Louisville in 1986 to be close to family.
Rena lived an independent, healthy, and active lifestyle up until age 92. She was a devoted mother to her boys, and her favorite activity was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Garnett, her eldest son Barry Garnett Burrus, and 7 of her 8 siblings. Surviving Rena are her sister Mildred Petry (Vernon), of Somerset, 2 sons, Stephen Robert Burrus of Lexington, and Gregory Allan Burrus (Jeanie) of Louisville, devoted grandchildren Rebecca Burrus Meredith (Mason), Robert Allan Burrus, and Jackson Gregory Burrus. We are thankful she was able to celebrate the birth of her great-grandson Morgan Thomas Meredith in April of this year.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Richmond Cemetery in a private burial. We would like to thank the staff of both Valhalla Post Acute and Hosparus for the tremendous care and support they provided to Rena for the last 2 years. Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville, or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019