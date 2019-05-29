Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Renee' A. Shelby

Renee' A. Shelby Obituary
Renee' A. Shelby

Louisville - Renee' A. Shelby, 64, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Renee' is survived by her Sons, Maurice J. (Monica) Shelby, Sr. and Ahmad F Watson, and her companion Charles F. Watson, Sr., and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Green Meadows Cemetery.

To leave a message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
