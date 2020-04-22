|
Renee (Fortney) Kehres
Renee (Fortney) Kehres, 62, passed away Sunday April 19th, 2020. She had been battling the coronavirus for several weeks.
Renee was born in Ashland, Ohio on November 9th, 1957. She was a 1976 graduate of Ashland High School, and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Social Work from Ashland University, and her Master's Degree from THE Ohio State University.
She worked several years in Columbus, Ohio with the Head Start program. She also worked for the state of Texas inspecting nursing homes while living in Houston for 13 years.
Renee is survived by her husband Ric who she married on November 17, 1990; her son, Carson; her sister, Stephanie (Fortney) Schaefer; an aunt, Theresa (Johnson), along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Angie Fortney; her mother-in-law, Connie Kehres and her brother-in law, Owen Schaefer.
Renee was a very kind and caring person. She loved her pets. She enjoyed making arts, crafts and jewelry, which she sold at art shows in the Louisville area for several years. She was an avid gardener and was ALWAYS up for shopping of any kind.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory will be handling the arrangements with a service to be held at a later date in Ashland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a in Renee's name.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting the funeral home's website at www.denbowfh.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020