Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens
More Obituaries for Renee Roeder
Renee Laverne Roeder

Renee Laverne Roeder


1929 - 2019
Renee Laverne Roeder Obituary
Renee Laverne Roeder

Louisville - Renee Laverne Roeder, 90 passed away peacefully Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 in Morgantown, WV. Renee was born on March 24, 1929 in Greeley Colorado to Conrad and Alfreda Seastrand. Her father was a Master Sergeant in the US Army. Her family lived in several states before moving to Louisville, KY. She graduated from Louisville Girls High School in 1946. She married George E. Roeder, Jr. in 1948 when they were both 19. Renee lived in Louisville until George passed away in 1985.

Renee spent the majority of her professional life managing physicians' offices. After she retired she moved to Atlanta, GA to be near her daughter Connie. She relocated again to live with her son, George in Morgantown, WV in 2005, so that she could watch her grandson, Zach play baseball. Renee was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching golf, football, tennis and baseball, and the Olympics. Basketball was her favorite. Having lived in Kentucky most of her life, she was a loyal UK Wildcats fan, but she also rooted for the Mountaineers after moving to West Virginia.

Renee is survived by her son, George E. Roeder III and his wife Kathy L. Snyder both of Morgantown, WV, daughter Connie S. Roeder of Madison, TN, grandson Dr. Zachary S. Roeder and his wife Erika R. Roeder of Arlington, VA, sister Connie Marie Weinhold and husband Albert R. Weinhold III of Phoenix, AZ and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband George E. Roeder, Jr. and her parents.

A private viewing for family members will be held at Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., Louisville, KY 40215 on Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 AM, followed by a graveside service at Louisville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
