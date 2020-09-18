Ressie Willis

Ressie WillisLouisville - Ressie Howard Willis, 92, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.Ressie is survived by a grandson, Keith Willis. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Willis; sons Lloyd and Glen "Terry" Willis; and siblings Luther Howard, Irvin Howard, and Bessie Wilson.Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 Monday at Arch. L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery (Big Clifty, KY). Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the service Monday.