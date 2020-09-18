1/
Ressie Willis
Ressie Willis

Louisville - Ressie Howard Willis, 92, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Ressie is survived by a grandson, Keith Willis. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Willis; sons Lloyd and Glen "Terry" Willis; and siblings Luther Howard, Irvin Howard, and Bessie Wilson.

Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 Monday at Arch. L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery (Big Clifty, KY). Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the service Monday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
