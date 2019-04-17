|
|
Retha M. Puckett
Louisville - Retha M. Puckett, 101, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 in Louisville, KY. She was born on August 9, 1917 in Pond Fork, MO. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church for many years. Retha was also a veteran of the Women's Army Air Corp, having served in World War II.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold B. Puckett; her parents, Thomas and Edyth Marsh; and her sister, Reba M. Huguenin.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jennie L. Puckett.
The family gives special thanks to the staff of Forest Springs Health Campus for the loving care they gave her during the last three and a half years of her life.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, with burial to follow in Middletown Historic Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, Thursday, April 18 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019