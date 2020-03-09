|
|
Rethel W. and Virginia H. Flatt
Louisville - Rethel William (Bill) Flatt, age 94, and his wife of 68 years, Virginia Belle Harmon Flatt, age 89, of Louisville, will be laid to rest together on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Bill passed peacefully at their home on Monday, March 2, 2020. When their Lord called, Virginia took his hand and followed her husband in death as in life on Sunday, March 8th, 2020.
Virginia was the ninth of eleven children born to parents, Evela Huron Harmon and Agnes Lou Pearson Harmon in Louisville, Kentucky. Virginia is the last of the siblings to be called home. Her husband, Bill, was the eldest of four sons born to parents, Gaither William Flatt and Mabel Mae Rowe Flatt in Louisville, Kentucky. Bill has one surviving brother, Donald Flatt, of Louisville.
Bill and Virginia were married on October 18th, 1952 in their home in Louisville and went on to welcome two sons, David William Flatt, and George Morris Flatt. They were predeceased in death by their eldest son, David, and his only child, a son, Ian William Flatt, both of Louisville. Bill and Virginia were also predeceased by their granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Cooper of Louisville.
Bill served in the United States Army and is a Veteran of WWII, as an infantryman in the 42nd Rainbow Division, earning both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for heroism under fire during active wartime. He was a participant in the liberation of Nazi death camps and witnessed the atrocities of communism. Bill and Virginia loved God, their country and family and instilled those values in their family.
Bill and Virginia met while working for the University of Louisville where Virginia served in the accounting department prior to their marriage. Bill, served in several key positions for the university and retired as Associate Vice-President of Finance. After they married, Virginia turned her attention to being a devoted mother, exceptional homemaker and extraordinary cook, passing her love of cooking on to their son, George.
Over the years, Bill and Virginia enjoyed membership at Woodhaven and Oxmoor Country Clubs and are members of Meadowview Presbyterian Church.
The couple are blessed with grandchildren, Ian William Flatt, Jessica Cooper, Natalie White Thompson and Georgia Flatt Stone, as well as great-grandchildren, Laila Cooper, Jaxson Lee Wages. and Evelyn Rose Stone.
Bill and Virginia were blessed with good health and enjoyed a long retirement together filled with extensive world travel adventures and much time spent with family and friends doing the things they loved.
Their funeral service will be at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will precede from 10:00am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hosparus of Louisvillle at 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr. Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020