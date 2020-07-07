1/1
Reva Jewell Staples Quire
1935 - 2020
Reva Jewell Staples Quire

Pendleton - Reva Jewell Staples Quire, 85, of Pendleton, Kentucky passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.

She was born to the late Tony and Bertha Wise Staples in Bedford, Kentucky on January 16, 1935.

Reva was a CNA for Britthaven Nursing Home and an avid UK fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Everett Carl Quire and siblings; Louise Chandler, Mary Jo Wright, Russell Staples, Jake Staples, Carolyn Wright and Glena Staples.

Left to cherish the memory of Reva are her sister; Joyce Clifford, many nieces and nephews, and her chosen family; Nick and Tracey Rolph and their children; Shannon Cleary (Scott) and their children; Braelyn and Conner, and Paul Rolph (Alli) and their children; Claire, Braverley and Gwen.

A Celebration of Reva's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, Kentucky 40031 on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2pm with burial to follow at Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation will be from Noon until the start of the service.

Memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society in Reva's name.

Please share your memories with those who love Reva at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
