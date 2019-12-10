Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Washington Church of God
172 Boxwood Run
Mount Washington, KY
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Washington Church of God
172 Boxwood Run
Mount Washington, KY
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Washington Church of God
172 Boxwood Run
Mount Washington, KY
Resources
Revia Russell

Revia Russell Obituary
Revia Russell

Mt. Washington - Revia Russell, 96, of Mt. Washington, a native of Harlan County, KY, returned to the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Washington Church of God, 172 Boxwood Run, Mt. Washington, with burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday, all at the church.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
