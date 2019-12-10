|
|
Revia Russell
Mt. Washington - Revia Russell, 96, of Mt. Washington, a native of Harlan County, KY, returned to the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Washington Church of God, 172 Boxwood Run, Mt. Washington, with burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday, all at the church.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019