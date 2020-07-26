Rex L. Sheets
New Albany - Rex Lee Sheets, 87, of New Albany, Indiana, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Rex was a proud Marine who served during the Korean War and was the owner and operator of Ernie's Tavern. He enjoyed playing cards, riding trail and cutting horses with his friends. He enjoyed Whiskey Saturdays with his family and was a faithful host of the Wednesday Prayer Meetings with New Albany's finest.
He was born on April 28, 1933 in Floyd County, Indiana to the late Ernest and Anna (Flynn) Sheets. Along with his parents, Rex is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marcella Sheets.
Rex is survived by his children, Rexann (Richard) Farris, William Sheets, Thomas "Tommy" (Leslie) Sheets, and Beth Ann (Tony) Jenkins; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home with burial and military honors to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.
The family requests that contributions in Rex's memory be made to Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
