Rex Smith Louisville - Rex Smith , 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was an employee of Louisville Bedding/Hollander for over 30 years. Rex was an avid Nascar fan and loved riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, poker, and hosting his annual Kentucky Derby party with Kim for his family and friends. He was born on October 26, 1953 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Olin and Wilma (Brock) Smith. He is preceded in death by his Parents, and Brother, Pat Smith. Rex is survived by his loving Wife, Kim Smith, Daughter, Shannon (Eric) Abang, Sons, Chris (Holly) Smith, and Austin Layman, Brothers, Mike (Debbie) Smith, and Roy Smith, Sisters, Kathie (David) Smith, and Donna (Mike) Lawson, Grandchildren, Harrison, Holden, Payton, and Jackson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the VFW Post (4205 Lambert Road, Louisville, KY 40219). Memorial contributions can be made in Rex's memory to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019