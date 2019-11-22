Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
VFW Post
4205 Lambert Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Smith

Add a Memory
Rex Smith Obituary
Rex Smith Louisville - Rex Smith , 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was an employee of Louisville Bedding/Hollander for over 30 years. Rex was an avid Nascar fan and loved riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, poker, and hosting his annual Kentucky Derby party with Kim for his family and friends. He was born on October 26, 1953 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Olin and Wilma (Brock) Smith. He is preceded in death by his Parents, and Brother, Pat Smith. Rex is survived by his loving Wife, Kim Smith, Daughter, Shannon (Eric) Abang, Sons, Chris (Holly) Smith, and Austin Layman, Brothers, Mike (Debbie) Smith, and Roy Smith, Sisters, Kathie (David) Smith, and Donna (Mike) Lawson, Grandchildren, Harrison, Holden, Payton, and Jackson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the VFW Post (4205 Lambert Road, Louisville, KY 40219). Memorial contributions can be made in Rex's memory to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now