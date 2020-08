Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Reynolds's life story with friends and family

Share Reynolds's life story with friends and family

Reynolds C. Covington



Louisville - 82, passed away August 26, 2020.



Survivors include his wife of 48 years; Brenda Covington, his children; Veronica Goss, Pamela Cooper (Ronald), Kevin (Stephanie) and James Edelen, siblings; Vivian Talbott and Larry Covington, 5 grandchildren; LaToyua and Robert Edelen (Stephanie), Nashelle Duncan, Kiana and Kiara Dorsey, 8 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.



Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, Burial; Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Visitation; 9-11 a.m. Monday.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store