Rhonda Ann Hoffman
Louisville - Rhonda Ann Hoffman, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. She was 56.
She was born July 5, 1962, in Maybrook, NY to Cecilia Marano Coburn and the late Dennis N. Coburn.
Rhonda was System Director in the Norton Healthcare Research Office since 2009, a well-respected member of the research community, a nationally recognized speaker and an advocate for social justice. Most important, she was a dedicated mother, wife, friend and leader. She established the Gaining Essentials about Research (GEAR) regional education program, was founding co-lead of Norton Healthcare's N Pride Employee Resource Group, a board member and member of the executive committee for the Louisville Youth Group (LYG), and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 23 years, Robert H. "Bob" Hoffman; two children, Noah R. and Natalie Cecilia Li Hoffman; her sister, Denise Ferrante of Armonk, NY; her beloved canine companion, Ellie, and many beloved family members and friends.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road in St. Matthews.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Norton Healthcare Foundation, Bike to Beat Cancer, "Team Rhondafied."
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019