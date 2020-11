Rhonda Anne KuhnLouisville - 47, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 with her father by her side.She is preceded in death by her brother, Donald L. Kuhn.Rhonda is survived by her parents; Ronald Kuhn and Ann Kuhn, aunts, uncles and cousins.A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. November 7, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service.