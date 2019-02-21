Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cable Baptist Church
314 E. Wenzel Street
Rhonda L. Blue Simmons Obituary
Louisville - 52, passed away February 15, 2019.

She was a member of Cable Baptist Church and an employee at University of Louisville Hospital.

Survivors include children; Jeffrey Blue, Robert and Gregory Gatewood and Tamisha Johnson, her mother; Erma Blue, her siblings; Roderick, Shawn, Shawntriss and Yasmi Blue, 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 11 am Saturday at Cable Baptist Church, 314 E. Wenzel Street, burial Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation 6-9 pm at the church. G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
