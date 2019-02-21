|
|
Rhonda L. Blue Simmons
Louisville - 52, passed away February 15, 2019.
She was a member of Cable Baptist Church and an employee at University of Louisville Hospital.
Survivors include children; Jeffrey Blue, Robert and Gregory Gatewood and Tamisha Johnson, her mother; Erma Blue, her siblings; Roderick, Shawn, Shawntriss and Yasmi Blue, 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: 11 am Saturday at Cable Baptist Church, 314 E. Wenzel Street, burial Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation 6-9 pm at the church. G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019