Rhyan Denise Prather
Louisville - Age 12, was born September 7, 2007 in Louisville, KY. She went to meet her heavenly Father on February 14, 2020 alongside her loving mother, Lesley Prather.
Rhyan was a seventh grader at Noe Middle School where she was a member of the volleyball team. She was also a member of the Falls City Soccer Club and KIVA. Rhyan was an incredible athlete and loved playing club volleyball and soccer. She was a great teammate, a leader and sister to all of her teammates.
It's hard to believe the impact that in just 12 short years Rhyan made, but she sure did make one. Rhyan had a million-dollar radiant infectious smile that was one of a kind. Rhyan was such a beautiful girl who had her Mom's sweet heart and her Dad's unwavering confidence and humor. Rhyan was the heir to the throne of the Superwoman cape that her Mom wore, Rhyan was Super Girl. She loved all her family and friends and was the kind of daughter, sister and friend that we all strive to be. Any time any of her cousins entered a room she greeted them at the door and took them under her wing. To say she had a "transparent" (sometimes inappropriate) mouth would be an understatement. Rhyan was hilarious and always could bring a laugh and smile to all of our faces. She was a loyal and devoted friend to all. She was the tik tok and selfie Queen. No one's phone was safe from a selfie if left unattended. Rhyan loved playing with friends, swimming, lake trips and being with her family. Reading this text would make you think that she was a fictional character, but she wasn't, she's real. She's Rhyan Prather.
Rhyan was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Claude Randall Prather and Alan Drury.
She is survived by her father, Justin Prather; brother Brennan Prather; sisters, Lacey and Randi Prather; grandmothers, Mary Reichelt (David) and Mary Faith Prather; as well as many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church; 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy, with private burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Christian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Rhyan's memory as a donation to the "Louisville Professional Firefighters Goodwill Fund"; 400 Bakers Lane, Louisville, KY 40214
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left by going online to www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020