Rice Fullenwider Dugan
Brandenburg - Rice Fullenwider Dugan, age 96, of Brandenburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Taylorsville, KY.
Rice was born January 6, 1923 in Guston, KY to the late William Chester Dugan and Melissa Hallie Brown Dugan.
His wife, Evelyn Lamkin Geoghegan Dugan; his children's mother, Anna Laura Fulks McGill; children, Debra Hoover Jones and Kevin Wayne Dugan; 5 sisters and 5 brothers predeceased him.
His long "dash" began as the 10th of 12 children when he grew up in a much simpler time. In the winter, he walked to the schoolhouse with family and mates to get the heat started to warm the classroom. He graduated from Ekron High School where he played basketball but baseball remained his favorite still. He attended U of L for a short time before joining the US Navy, active and reserved from Feb. 1943 to June 1953.
He was a very proud veteran of WWII and Korea as an ME1. He thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to share a trip to Washington DC with others on an Honor Flight, 10-6-11. He was in dealership sales and mgmt. at Byerly Ford and Falls City Dodge among other careers in Louisville as well as in Indianapolis, IN and Dickson, TN before moving to Brandenburg in 1999. He was a collector/buyer, especially if he could make a dollar. A jack of all trades and a master of most, right or wrong. Over his many years he had acquired a lot of knowledge which helped him answer many questions and make many statements. His lifelong passion had always been the Dugan/Brown family ancestry where he was a walking, talking encyclopedia with names, dates and stories. Almost all of it in his mind but written down also.
The last 20 years he had a chance to catch up with old friends as well as make many new ones, although he lost quite a few along the way. Until June of 2018, he had stayed very active, kept moving, ate right and didn't worry - his life motto. Then his heart began to give out which changed his lifestyle. A big "Thank You" to his good friend and veteran, Alan Hockman, for being there and helping in so many ways.
A special "Thank You" to the VA staff for loving, enjoying, caring for and putting up with this unique man. Another to his caregiver through the VA Medical Foster Home Program, Vickie Smothers, who made it possible for us to visit often and give us more time.
And so much more… Until we meet again…
"Fair Winds and Following Seas" - 9,12,21 - Forever and Ever - XOX
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Alvera Dotson of Louisville, KY; daughter, Laura Melissa Dugan Kelly of Taylorsville, KY; son, S. Lee Hoover, Jr. (Vicki) of Shelbyville, KY and many other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 P.M. EDT from the Chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home with burial to follow with full Military Honors at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12 from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. EDT at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to honorflight.org
Online condolences may be made at www.bjsfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019