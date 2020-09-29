1/1
Rich "Poppy" Reynolds
Rich "Poppy" Reynolds

Louisville - Rich "Poppy" Reynolds, 57, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Rich was a Christian, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and friend to many. He was an expert musician and singer; entertaining Louisville for decades. As a talented gardener, he was known in the community for his legendary banana trees. He had a huge heart for animals, caring for countless Chihuahuas and kittens. He was a proud member of the LMPD Citizens Advisory Board and member of FOP Auxiliary 614. He volunteered countless hours for the FOP and various community functions; a true grill master cooking on Thunder Saturday. He was a Patriot that loved his country and flying the American flag. Most of all, he was a loving family man and an incredibly devoted husband to Terri.

He was born on November 20, 1962 in Louisville, Kentucky to Bennett and Minnie (Leffler) Reynolds. He is preceded in death by his Father, Bennett Keith Reynolds, Mother, Minnie Jean Reynolds, In-Laws, Jim Williamson and Doug Huffman.

Rich is survived by Terri, his loving Wife of 30 years: Children, Erica (Jimmy) Harper, MeLisa (Danny) Gulley, and Carl (Tiffany) Heissler: Grandchildren, Stefanie, Lindsey, Jaxson (Haley), Carl III, and Cameron: Brothers, Ben (MaryAnn), Dave (Robin), John (Marcia), and Bob (Donna): In-Laws, Frankie Williamson, Brenda (Tom) Schrader, Mary Huffman, Steve (Paula) Huffman, and Shelia (Alan) Voss.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, at Kenwood Baptist Church (3805 Southern Parkway Louisville, KY 40214) with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that memorial contributions in Rich's memory be made to the family.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
September 28, 2020
Rich was a good guy and we enjoyed getting to know you all over the years. God bless you and your family during this difficult time.
Steve and Sharon Abney
Friend
