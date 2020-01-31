Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Blocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. "Dickie" Blocker Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. "Dickie" Blocker Sr. Obituary
Richard "Dickie" A. Blocker, Sr.

Louisville - Richard "Dickie" A. Blocker, Sr., 83, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Dickie was born to the late William and Mabel Blocker in Louisville. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and the University of Kentucky, where he was an All-American in football. After graduating, he coached at St. Joseph Prep School and later at Murray State, where he earned his Master's. Dickie was a member of the Elks Lodge 8 and was inducted to the St. X Athletic Hall of Fame.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gay Blocker; son, Richard Blocker, Jr.; and parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Dan Blocker; grandchildren, Grant and Gavin Blocker; brother, Fred Blocker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Dickie will be at 1 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be from 10 AM to the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. X Tiger Booster Club. Condolences may be shared online at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now