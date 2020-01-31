|
|
Richard "Dickie" A. Blocker, Sr.
Louisville - Richard "Dickie" A. Blocker, Sr., 83, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Dickie was born to the late William and Mabel Blocker in Louisville. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and the University of Kentucky, where he was an All-American in football. After graduating, he coached at St. Joseph Prep School and later at Murray State, where he earned his Master's. Dickie was a member of the Elks Lodge 8 and was inducted to the St. X Athletic Hall of Fame.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gay Blocker; son, Richard Blocker, Jr.; and parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Dan Blocker; grandchildren, Grant and Gavin Blocker; brother, Fred Blocker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Dickie will be at 1 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be from 10 AM to the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. X Tiger Booster Club. Condolences may be shared online at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020