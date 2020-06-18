Richard "Dick" A. Dentinger
Louisville - 88, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully in his home on June 14, 2020 with his wife and six children at his side.
Dick was preceded in death by his grandson, Allen August Dentinger; as well as siblings; Robert, Anna Mae Barrett, Rev. Roy Dentinger, Rev. Vincent Dentinger, Jr., Donald, Gerald and James.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Harriet "Puff" Dentinger (nee Rogers); children, Mary Schoening (Jon, deceased), Ann Fenzel (Mark), Ellen Maloney (Peter), Sarah Reeder (Paul), Don Dentinger (Jeannie) and Julie Gahm (John); 17 grandchildren; three great grandchildren, with two more on the way; and his brother, Jack (Delene) Dentinger.
Following his graduation from St. Xavier High School in 1950, Dick became the first CPA to graduate from Bellarmine College. His college education was interrupted for two years when he proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War.
Family, friends, service, and faith were the foundation of Dick's life and he led by example. For many years, he served on the Parish Council of St Francis of Assisi, and the board of trustees for St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine College. He also volunteered his talents and numerous hours to several religious organizations. He had a long and successful career as a CPA, culminating as Managing Partner with Cotton and Allen PLC. In 2006, he started a second career as a financial advisor with RiverWealth Management and remained professionally active until his death. Dick's accounting, financial advice and integrity were well respected and trusted by his many clients. He was a friend to many and deeply valued the friendships that came from his professional and personal life.
Most of all, Dick loved his family. He taught his children to appreciate music, (he played the piano by ear), to ice skate, golf, and write poetry. No family event was complete without a poem penned by Dick. He was happiest when celebrating life's moments, big and small, with family. His impact was felt by many and though we will miss his presence, he will always be with us.
Due to current conditions, Dick's family will hold a private funeral Mass to celebrate his life.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Robert J. Fitzpatrick Endowed Accounting Scholarship Fund at Bellarmine University, or a charity of your choice. The link to the Robert J. Fitzpatrick Endowed Accounting Scholarship Fund is: https://www.alumni.bellarmine.edu/dickdentingergifts.
Condolences may be made by going online to www.Ratterman.com.
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
