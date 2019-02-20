Services
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-7084
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Eschman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Eschman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. Eschman Obituary
Richard A. Eschman

Mount Eden - Richard A. Eschman, 74, of Mt. Eden, KY passed away February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Louisville and graduated from Shawnee High School, formerly with Brown-Williamson where he had 17 years of service, President of Piccola Manufacturing for 32 years in Shepherdsville, KY. He also attended the University of Louisville Speed School, a member of Southeast Christian Church and a former member of their Master Men's Choir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marion Eschman; brother Kenny Eschman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda Mullins Eschman; daughter, Beth Martin (Derek), sons, Brad Eschman (Ladonna) and Brian Eschman (Paula); brothers, Terry Eschman (Anavelle) and Steve Eschman (Rita); grandchildren, Brianna Vincent (Cody), Marissa Eschman, Brent Matheny, Brandon Eschman and Logan Eschman; great grandson, Cayden Vincent; all the employees at Piccola Manufacturing he thought of as family; his beloved dog, BoBo;

His funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. Online condolences may be made at www.schmidfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.