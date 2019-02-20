|
|
Richard A. Eschman
Mount Eden - Richard A. Eschman, 74, of Mt. Eden, KY passed away February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was a native of Louisville and graduated from Shawnee High School, formerly with Brown-Williamson where he had 17 years of service, President of Piccola Manufacturing for 32 years in Shepherdsville, KY. He also attended the University of Louisville Speed School, a member of Southeast Christian Church and a former member of their Master Men's Choir.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marion Eschman; brother Kenny Eschman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda Mullins Eschman; daughter, Beth Martin (Derek), sons, Brad Eschman (Ladonna) and Brian Eschman (Paula); brothers, Terry Eschman (Anavelle) and Steve Eschman (Rita); grandchildren, Brianna Vincent (Cody), Marissa Eschman, Brent Matheny, Brandon Eschman and Logan Eschman; great grandson, Cayden Vincent; all the employees at Piccola Manufacturing he thought of as family; his beloved dog, BoBo;
His funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. Online condolences may be made at www.schmidfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019