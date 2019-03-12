Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
1752 Scheller Ln
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
1752 Scheller Ln
Richard A. "Dick" Filburn


Richard A. "Dick" Filburn Obituary
Richard A. "Dick" Filburn

New Albany - RICHARD A. "DICK" FILBURN, 88, passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. He was born in Louisville, KY. and was a retired Machinist for the Courier Journal after more than 37 years of service. He was a graduate of Flaget High School, was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, served in the National Guard for over 5 years, but above all else, he was a devout Catholic and was very devoted to his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years: M. Ruth Kahler Filburn, his parents: John and Anna Filburn, his brothers: John, Larney, Charles "Chick" and Francis "Blackie" Filburn, his sisters: Dorothy Filburn and Anna Ottersbach and infant sisters Betty Jean and Virginia Filburn. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his loving caregivers: Stephanie, Rose and Araby.

Survivors include:

His daughters: Tish Kimbel(Wayne), Cherrie Burch(Stuart) and Kim Donahue,

His son: Michael Filburn, His sister: Jane Roth,

and his grandchildren: Bradley Kimbel(Kate), Ron Kimbel(Dianne), Angela Heid, Brian Heid, Roy Burch, Morgan and Mitchell Donahue and Bridget Filburn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Friday March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church(1752 Scheller Ln) with burial in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Louisville, KY.

Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.) from 1 - 8 PM Thursday and from 9 - 10 AM Friday at the Church. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Little Sisters of the Poor or the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
