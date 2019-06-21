|
Richard A. Smith
Louisville, KY - Richard A. Smith, 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
He was born on July 5, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by mother, Frances Jeanne Smith and son, Jason M. Smith.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Katherine (Michael) Huss, son, Timothy (Kayla) Smith, 5 grandchildren, Hommy Albarran, Barbara Albarran, Killian Huss, Maddox Huss, Atticus Huss, and members of Good Shepherd Church.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm with a service at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Private burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019