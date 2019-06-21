Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Richard A. Smith Obituary
Richard A. Smith

Louisville, KY - Richard A. Smith, 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

He was born on July 5, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by mother, Frances Jeanne Smith and son, Jason M. Smith.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Katherine (Michael) Huss, son, Timothy (Kayla) Smith, 5 grandchildren, Hommy Albarran, Barbara Albarran, Killian Huss, Maddox Huss, Atticus Huss, and members of Good Shepherd Church.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm with a service at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Private burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019
