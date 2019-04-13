|
Richard Alan Fischer
Louisville - Richard Alan Fischer, 55 of Louisvillle, passed away April 11, 2019. He was the son of the late John B. and Doris Fischer. Richard graduated from Saint Xavier High School in the class of 1982. He went on to have a full scholarship for track and field at University of Louisville Speed School, where he obtained his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. His first job after graduation was at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO. Richard returned to Louisville after leaving McDonnell Douglas to work for GCI Corporation. After leaving GCI Corporation, he began working at BAE Systems before becoming self-employed.
In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his brother: John B. Fischer Jr. and his father-in-law: Carroll C. Isaacs.
Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife: Laura Isaacs Fischer; his children: Annalara G. Fischer and Christian A. Fischer; his brother: Mark A. Fischer (Robyn); his mother-in-law: Geraldine B. Isaacs; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the 5455 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1-6 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019