Richard Albert Wathen, III
Louisville - Richard Albert Wathen III, 77, passed away on December 26, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1942 to the late Richard "Al" Albert and Barbara Wathen.
Richard was a graduate of Trinity High School and attended the University of Louisville. He was a successful international management consultant for over thirty-years. He loved new technology, good music, was an amazing chef, enjoyed good bourbon, and loved discussing politics. Richard was a brilliant man who always had a great story and a funny joke to tell. Richard was a great friend to many people but most of all, he was so proud of his daughters and grandchildren whom he adored.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Nadine Wathen; daughter Elizabeth Marie Wathen; and grandson Rowan Redmon.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Tricia Allen (Jimmy) and Katie Redmon (Josh); grandchildren Corey Redmon, Christopher Allen, Matt Allen, Lizzie Allen, Emma Redmon, Ava Redmon, Jackson Allen, Ryan Redmon, Noah Redmon; brothers Theodore Wathen (Bridget), Robert Wathen, Michael Wathen (Ellen), David Wathen (Yuan); sister Mary Vucinich (Andy); mother of his children, Sheila Cates Wathen; and companion of many years, Nancy O'Hearn.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 30 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". The family will receive visitors from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. In Lieu of flowers, Richard would like for donations to be made to the Republican Party for the 2020 election.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019