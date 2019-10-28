|
Richard Allen Pearl
Richard Allen Pearl passed away on September 24, 2019.
He was predeceased by one son, Richard Allen Pearl, Jr. in 1976. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia D. Pearl, three children, Linda Hettich, Sue Buechele and Robert Pearl, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
For more than fifty years, he was a partner in Grider & Pearl Auto Service.
There will be a celebration of his life from 5 to 8 on November 6, 2019 at St. Matthews Community Center located at 310 Ten Pin Lane, Louisville, KY 40207. Food will be provided. Send no flowers just come to reminisce.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019