Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Matthews Community Center
310 Ten Pin Lane
Louisville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pearl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allen Pearl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Allen Pearl Obituary
Richard Allen Pearl

Richard Allen Pearl passed away on September 24, 2019.

He was predeceased by one son, Richard Allen Pearl, Jr. in 1976. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia D. Pearl, three children, Linda Hettich, Sue Buechele and Robert Pearl, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

For more than fifty years, he was a partner in Grider & Pearl Auto Service.

There will be a celebration of his life from 5 to 8 on November 6, 2019 at St. Matthews Community Center located at 310 Ten Pin Lane, Louisville, KY 40207. Food will be provided. Send no flowers just come to reminisce.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.