Richard Allen Rittenhouse
Richard Allen Rittenhouse

Louisville - Richard Allen Rittenhouse, 65, passed away on September 15, 2020.

Throughout his life, Rick held passions for singing in the church choir, volunteering with the prison ministry, participating in numerous mission trips, and coaching and cheering on his daughters at their sporting events.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents R.C. and Virginia Allen Rittenhouse. He is survived by Susan Rittenhouse; his four daughters, Adina Young (Jon), Heather Casa del Valle (Juan), Melissa Crumley (Lucas), and Amy Smithson (Chay); his brother Steve Rittenhouse; and his 6 grandchildren, Ava, Gwen, Cruz, Addison, Luka, and Payton.

A small memorial service will be held on September 25, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Chapel at Christ Church United Methodist. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Go Ministries.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Chapel at Christ Church United Methodist
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
