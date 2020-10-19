Richard Allen Thompson
Louisville - 73, born December 17, 1946 passed from this earth on October 16, 2020.
He was predeceased by his Parents, Richard H. Thompson and Delma I. Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Trish Thompson; his children Jason Thompson (Angela), Nathan Thompson (Kelly), Chris Thompson (Holly); nine grandkids Charlie-Anne (Brian), Noah Thompson, Jadyn Thompson, Caleb Thompson, Kate Thompson, Cole Thompson, Luke Thompson, Caylee Thompson, and Pete Thompson; one great grandson Sutton Anderson; one brother Larry Thompson (Linda), one sister Sharon Smith (David), and stepmother Nina Thompson.
Richard graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School in 1965. After graduating he went on to attend Trevecca Nazarene and the University of Louisville. While in high school he was a standout football player for the Ridge. His love of sports led him into playing softball at a high level with Jiffy Club. He hung up his cleats to pursue his greatest passion, singing southern gospel music. He sang for over forty years as a bass singer with Gospel Truth, River City Boys, and Stone Ridge Quartet.
A celebration of this wonderful life will begin with visitation on Friday, October 23 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, from 4 - 8 PM. The memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 12 PM (Noon) at the Chapel in the Woods/ Southeast Christian Church, with visitation from 11 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Due to Covid protocol, masks will be required at all gatherings.
In addition to flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in the C/O Caylee Thompson at Give.CincinnatiChildrens.Org
.