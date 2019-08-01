Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Baptist Church
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard (Dick) Allison


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard (Dick) Allison Obituary
Richard (Dick) Allison

- - On Monday July 29, 2019, Richard (Dick) Allison, loving husband and father, died at the age of 85.

Dick was born September 16, 1933. He was a graduate of Georgetown College, Southern Baptist Seminary, and Lexington Theological Seminary.

Dick was preceded in death by his brother Robert (Bob) Allison and sister Betty (Allison) Meador. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane Foote Allison, his son Tim Allison & daughter-in-law Shannon Woolley Allison, grandson Everett Allison, sister in law Joyce Thomas Allison, and nephews Drew Allison, Bob Meador, & JP Meador.

Dick served as a pastor at First Baptist Church (Jellico, TN), South Knoxville Baptist Church (Knoxville, TN), Georgetown Baptist Church (Georgetown, KY), and University Baptist Church (Hattiesburg, MS). He served as a chaplain at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was also active in ministry with incarcerated individuals.

There will be a visitation on Friday August 2 from 3:30-5:30. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Saturday August 3. Both will be held at Highland Baptist Church (Louisville, KY).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.