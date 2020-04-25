Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kinser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Anthony "Tony" Kinser


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Anthony "Tony" Kinser Obituary
Richard Anthony "Tony" Kinser

LaGrange - Richard Anthony "Tony" Kinser, 65, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

Tony was born June 14, 1954 in LaGrange, to the late George and Lillian (Blair) Kinser.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and owned Kinser & Kinser with his brother, Larry, until he retired. Tony enjoyed Bluegrass music, was a farm machinery enthusiast and was a retired Hot Air Balloon Pilot.

He is preceded in death by his brothers; Vince, Donald, Mike and Pat Kinser.

Left to cherish the memory of Tony are his wife of 46 years; Vicki Kinser, children; Lori Shaffer (Bryden), Sarah MacVoy (Ryan) and Philip Kinser, 9 grandchildren, siblings; Dutch (Dot), Johnny (Barbara), Koss (Mary Jane), Bobby (Bonnie), Mary Jane Miller, Joyce Carpenter (Don) and Larry Kinser (Cheryl), extended family and many friends.

A Celebration of Tony's Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , HighPoint Charitable Services or the American Diabetes Association.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -