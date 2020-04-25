|
|
Richard Anthony "Tony" Kinser
LaGrange - Richard Anthony "Tony" Kinser, 65, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
Tony was born June 14, 1954 in LaGrange, to the late George and Lillian (Blair) Kinser.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and owned Kinser & Kinser with his brother, Larry, until he retired. Tony enjoyed Bluegrass music, was a farm machinery enthusiast and was a retired Hot Air Balloon Pilot.
He is preceded in death by his brothers; Vince, Donald, Mike and Pat Kinser.
Left to cherish the memory of Tony are his wife of 46 years; Vicki Kinser, children; Lori Shaffer (Bryden), Sarah MacVoy (Ryan) and Philip Kinser, 9 grandchildren, siblings; Dutch (Dot), Johnny (Barbara), Koss (Mary Jane), Bobby (Bonnie), Mary Jane Miller, Joyce Carpenter (Don) and Larry Kinser (Cheryl), extended family and many friends.
A Celebration of Tony's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , HighPoint Charitable Services or the American Diabetes Association.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020