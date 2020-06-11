Richard B. CrosierWaddy - Richard B. Crosier, 67, a loving father, grandfather, and brother went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020.The things he cherished most were his family, friends, pets, car, and beautiful farm. He was a long-time member of Southeast Christian Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances Monateri Crosier.He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Shelton (Matt); grandchildren, Anna Grace DeCoudres, Charlotte E. Shelton, and Joshua A. Shelton; brother, William Crosier (Sheila); and sister, Nancy Noonan (James).Memorial visitation is noon-4pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Hosparus or ASPCA.