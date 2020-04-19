|
Dr. Richard Bonn, Sr.
Brandenburg - Dr. Richard Sullivan Bonn, Sr., age 88, of Brandenburg, KY, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence. Dr. Bonn was a graduate of Flaget High School. He completed his undergraduate degree at Bellarmine university and then graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. Dr. Bonn proudly served his country in the United States Army, in the midst of completing his education. He loved all sports, but especially enjoyed pitching baseball and playing tennis and golf. He also enjoyed drawing and painting. He proudly was a member of the Kentucky Dental Association; formerly served as President of the Okolona Merchants Association; and was a former member of St. Rita Parish in Louisville and a current parishioner of St. John the Apostle in Brandenburg.
Dr. Bonn was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Joseph and Elsie Mae Sullivan Bonn; his son, Stephen Bonn; his granddaughter, Lauren; and two siblings, B.J. and David Bonn. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Karen Lawson Bonn; eight children, Rick S. (Tammy) Bonn, Chris (Katie) Bonn, both of Louisville, KY, Kevin T. (Jill) Bonn, Lake Mary, FL, Brian (Beth) Bonn, LaGrange, KY, Phillip (Michelle) King, Eric S. King, Amanda (Brandon) Rogers, Brian J. (Erin) King, all of Brandenburg, KY; 22 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren, with one on the way.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for Dr. Bonn's immediate family, due to health concerns. The service will be streamed online on the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will take place in the Richardson Family Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. John the Apostle's Youth Program; Hosparus of Central Kentucky; or to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020