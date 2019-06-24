|
Richard "Dick" Branson
Louisville - Richard Branson, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2019, at Westminster Terrace. He graduated Manual High School Class of 1953 and University of Louisville Speed School College of Engineering, where he was a member of the Triangle fraternity, and catcher on the baseball team. He was an avid volleyball and softball player at the Jewish Community Center of Louisville.
Dick was passionate about many things; he loved folk music, playing the guitar, making others laugh, and watching the Cubs. At 70, he attended the Cubs baseball camp, which was a real highlight for him. As a member of the Adath Jeshurun choir for 50 years, he cherished his time with Cantor Lipp. He spent his retirement traveling in his RV with his wife to 46 different states. They loved meeting people along the way, and he never turned down a chance to sing. Dick also spent winters working at Disney World, which thrilled his kid at heart nature.
He enjoyed teaching, both engineering and the guitar. At Louisville Tech he was named Teacher of the Year. He worked the crossword puzzle daily and enjoyed cutting out articles for his family. Dick was a proud member of MENSA International. As a songwriter, he wrote comical parodies for every family milestone. He loved his family with all his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hyman and Bernice Branson of Louisville.
Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beth; children, Shellie Branson (Ralph Green); Dennis Branson (Cherie) and Jerry Branson; grandchildren: Jordan Green (Abby), Alex Green, Eric Green, Zachary Branson, Christopher Burke, David Branson and Sammy Branson; and his brother, Bob Branson (Fran Rush).
Funeral Services are 1 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. followed by interment at Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Visitation begins at 12 PM until time of service. Memorial gifts to The Cantor Discretionary fund at Congregation Adath Jeshurun in Louisville are appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 24, 2019