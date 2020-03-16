|
Richard C. "Dick" Johnson
Louisville - Chaplain (LTC) (Retired) Richard C. "Dick" Johnson, born July 13th, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky quietly departed this life on March 14th, 2020. Dick was a decorated veteran who served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War from August 1950 til June 1954. After leaving the U.S. Navy, Dick pursued his life long passion of serving God as a United Methodist minister. He entered the ministry in July 1956. He pastored multiple churches in Indiana before returning to military service as an Army Chaplain in 1967. Dick served numerous duty stations around the world including Vietnam, Germany, Belgium, Korea, and several state side assignments. After retiring from the Army in October 1987, he returned to civilian ministry in the United Methodist Church. He served several more churches in Southern Indiana and Kentucky until his retirement.
Dick was married for sixty five years to Marie (Balmer) Johnson. Then was blessed with two loving sons, Tim and Eric, and their wives, Debbie and Sandra, and 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Carol and brother Charles.
Dick is preceded in this life by his parents, William E. and Elsie (Ricketts) Johnson; and brother, Richard E. Johnson.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. He will be buried at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020