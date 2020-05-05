Richard Carl Stauble



Louisville - Richard Carl "Dick" Stauble, aged 82 years, died on May 4, 2020 at Louisville's Norton Audubon Hospital of long-term congestive heart failure. Born on November 28, 1937 in the Germantown area of Louisville, KY he was the third child of Anna Mae Staier and Joseph R. Stauble. He has lived in the Highview area for the past fifty-five years. A life-long Catholic, he was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a life member of St. Joseph's Childrens' Home.



Dick, a Journeyman Electrician, was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 369 for over 62 years. He worked for numerous union electrical contractors and retired from Marine Electric. He was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserve 100th Division and served at Fort Chaffee during the Cuban Crisis. He enjoyed time spent with Local 369 Retirees' Club, the First Friday Poker Group, fishing, trips to the "The Boat" and especially holiday and family gatherings.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Stauble Jr.; brothers, Joseph Stauble Jr. and Robert Stauble.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Bayer Stauble; four loved children, Karin Edlin, Victoria Meeks (Steve), Michael Stauble (Dawn) and Laura Beatty (Jim); five beloved grandchildren, Jessica Slaughter (Stacy), Jennifer Avis (Chasitiy), Rebecca Moore (Manuel), Brandon Stauble (Cory), and Taylor Stauble (Greg Chandler); six cherished great-grandchildren, Deja Smallwood, Mariah Slaughter, Miracle Moore, Angel Moore, Manuel Moore, Heaven Moore; plus Baby Chandler, expected soon.



He is also survived by his only sister, Jo Ann Ansert and in-laws Barbara and Tom Houchin, Art Bayer, Carol Seales, and June Bohler and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.



Funeral services will be private, conducted by Evergreen Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date.













