Richard Carson Leedy
1951 - 2020
Richard Carson Leedy

Crestwood - Richard Carson Leedy, 68, of Crestwood, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

He was born on September 12, 1951 in PeWee Valley, KY to Homer and Edna (McMahan) Leedy. He was a brick mason with an entrepreneurial spirit, and enjoyed flying model airplanes and gardening.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Steven Leedy, and his lifelong best friend Russell Way.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Green, his grandchildren Jackson Green and Jillian Green, his brother Michael (Janice) Leedy, his sisters Peggy (Ron) Foreman, Donna (Stephen) Taylor, and Trish (Dennis) Tegethoff, his longtime sweetheart Holly Mortberg, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Magnolia Cremations of New Albany, IN was entrusted with his arrangements.

The celebration of life will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crestwood Christian Church, 6525 W State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Crestwood Christian Church
