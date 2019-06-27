|
Richard "Sarge" Caswell
Louisville - Richard "Sarge" Caswell, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. He was born February 12, 1948 to the late Albert & Patricia Caswell in Warren, Ohio. He spent 21 years in the Army and retired as a Master Sergeant. He later was employed with Yamamoto and Louisville Forge and Gear.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie Caswell, brothers Albert, Jimmy and Michael Caswell and stepmother, Madeline Caswell.
He is survived by his children, Patrick Caswell (Denise), Renee Koebel (Greg), Diane Bell (Jeff), Larry Cambron (Sue) and Karen Pehlke (Ed), 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Brother, Jerry Caswell (Lui Lang), sister, Francis Constantino (Rick), step-siblings Jenny Welch, Julie Davison and Stuart Ross. He is also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 2-8 PM Friday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville and 10 AM - 11 AM Saturday at Mattingly Funeral Home.
Memorials may go to Hospice Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019