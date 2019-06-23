|
|
Richard Current Turrell, M.D.
- - Turrell Richard Current M.D., 95, a retired neurologist, internist, and pioneer in electroencephalography (EEG,) passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018, at his son's home in Woodland Hills, California.
Dr. Richard Turrell was the first person to successfully transmit human brain waves by telephone (1963,) following which he was awarded a 4-yr. government grant for Biomedical Telemetry Research through the University of Louisville.
On August 6, 1964, human brain waves from 8 areas of the brain were simultaneously transmitted from Central State Hospital to the Biomedical Telemetry Center at General Hospital. This remarkable achievement was witnessed by an American Academy of Neurology official who remarked, "Oh my gosh!" when he recognized a rare type of seizure pattern in the recording.
Beginning in 1961, Dr. Turrell established EEG laboratories at 9 hospitals in Kentucky and Indiana: Highlands Baptist, Methodist, St. Anthony, Baptist East, Ste Mary & Elizabeth, and Central State Hospitals in Louisville; Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington; Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown; and Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana. At each of the 9 hospitals, he provided a complete EEG service: equipment, technicians, clerical staff, EEG readings with typed reports charted and mailed to doctors, and a central storage for EEG records.
Richard was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 19, 1923, the son of a civil engineer. He graduated from Louisville Male High School, where he was a member of Pershing Rifles, a military-oriented national honor society. At the University of Kentucky, he continued in Pershing Rifles honor society, played trumpet in the UK Marching Band, completed the Army Reserve Specialized Training Program, and graduated with a BS in pre-med.
He began University of Louisville Medical School in December, 1943, and married Elizabeth Ann Hines the following May 5th, 1944. Two weeks later, while learning to use a stethoscope, he diagnosed his own heart abnormality - patent ductus arteriosus — a "hole" where blood could bypass the lungs, a fatal defect in adults. In 1946 he graduated cum laude from U of L Medical School at the age of 23.
After graduation, he had open heart surgery to repair his patent ductus defect at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. Doc lived another 72 years, making him the longest-lived open heart surgery patient in the world before he passed away in 2018 at age 95.
Medical internship was served at Cincinnati General Hospital, where he was recognized for diagnosing rare canicola fever. For his internal medicine residency, the Army assigned him to Louisville General Hospital. By 1952 "Doc" Turrell had completed residency in Neurology as well.
During the Korean War (1950-51) the U.S. military sent 23 Louisville General Hospital residents overseas. They had 10 days to get 10 shots, uniforms altered by wives, and pack their duffel bags. The only neurologist, Dr. Turrell, was assigned Chief of Neurology and Electroencephalography at the 361st Station Hospital in Tokyo, Japan, where he established their first EEG Lab. On his second Korean tour he served aboard a Navy ship as a member of the Neuro-Psychiatric team transporting POW's. Between Korean tours, he was appointed Chief of Neurology and Electroencephalography at the U.S. Army Hospital, Fort Knox, Ky, where he treated soldiers and their families.
In 1951 he joined the University of Louisville Medical School staff, where he was a dedicated and enthusiastic teacher in neurology for 30 years, receiving an award for 25 years of Outstanding And Faithful Service in 1974. In some U of L medical students' families, Doc trained three generations of interns and residents - fathers, sons, and sometimes grandchildren.
Between 1951 and 1962 Doc co-authored 12 scientific papers which were published in the American Journal of Medicine, Archives of Neurology and Psychiatry, Kentucky Academy of General Practice Journal, Journal of Neurosurgery, Journal of Ky State Medical Association, Southern Medical Journal, and Archives of Surgery
Dining the 55 years he practiced neurology full time, his professional life was filled with outstanding accomplishments and major original contributions to his field, reflecting a multi-talented physician. Unheard of at the time, he was board certified in two specialties - Internal Medicine (1954) and Neurology and Psychiatry (1961.) He was awarded. Fellowships from both the American College of Physicians (1961,) and the American Academy of Neurology (1977.) Doc was a brilliant diagnostician, clinician, researcher, and teacher. Passionate about his patients, he had much to do with shaping the treatment of epilepsy, and was the go-to doctor for uncontrollable seizures in children and adults.
Energetic, focused, and determined to make a difference, Doc was a leader in the Community. He was the first Director of the Kentucky Neurology Traveling Clinics, established 1972, serving children in Daviess, Grant, Grayson, Hardin, Logan and Shelby Counties. He served as Neurology Advisor to the Ky State Driver's Licensing Board. In the 1970's Doc answered call-in questions about epilepsy on-the-air for a WHAS radio talk show sponsored by the Louisville Epilepsy Society.
Doc Turrell was active in numerous local, state, and national affiliations, especially the American Academy of Neurology, (joined in 1950, with 50-year pin awarded in 2000;) Louisville Neurological Society; Southern Association of Electroencephalography; Central EEG Society; American College of Physicians; Louisville Society of Internal Medicine; Jefferson County Medical Society; Kentucky State Medical Association; Louisville Chapter of the International Society of Physicians; and Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
Doc played as hard as he worked. He was a true outdoorsman, who loved the peace and quiet of the woods. He was an avid outdoor photographer who traveled to all of the U.S. 50 states, and visited most of the State Parks. A natural athlete, he enjoyed cross country skiing, hiking, swimming, and was an avid bass fisherman who created his own handmade flies and spinning baits. It was Doc's nature to give 110% to everything he did.
Then in 1967, on Thanksgiving Day in 45-degree weather, Doc snagged the largest freshwater bass caught in North America, out of a private Bullitt County lake. Four years later in 1971, he purchased that lake plus the adjoining heavily-wooded (historic) Scuffletown property, located along the SW border of Bernheim Forest. After that Doc called himself a "tree farmer" and enthusiastically pursued conservation of the natural resources at Scuffletown, winning the Ky Outstanding Forestry Stewardship Award for 1997.
His forestry work included installing two concrete bridges on the road crossing Crooked Creek, one near neighbor Mrs. Yoe's gate, where flash floods occurred every time it rained; and a second bridge near the Scuffletown gate. Each year after the Spring rains, Doc loved to grade Scuffletown dirt roads, adding gravel and culvert pipe to improve drainage. But his favorite thing to do, besides catching big bass, was carving out 15 miles of new Jeep and hiking trails through Scuffletown forest, trusty machete in hand.
Doc was a generous man with his time, talents, and resources. From the 1970's through the 1990's, Doc hosted annual Christmas Tree Cutting Parties at Scuffletown for doctors and their families. This was a big two-day fun-filled event in early December that included buffet lunch, hiking the woods, wagon rides and cutting down complimentary pine trees. Sometimes Santa made an appearance. Doc planted 1000's of Scotch pines to replace the cut Christmas trees.
In the 1980's Doc Turrell donated Scuffletown property to the Boy Scouts for their new Summer Camp Crooked Creek along the SW border of their 90-acre lake. In 1996, Doc hosted his U of L Medical School's 50th Class Reunion at Scuffletown, a relaxing two-day event at scenic Scuffletown Lake with hiking, swimming, boat-riding and lunch. In the years to follow, many more Medical School Class Reunions were celebrated at Scuffletown.
He loved the Arts, bought season tickets to Derby Dinner Playhouse when they opened in 1974 and attended every year. When Derby Dinner sponsored a Swing Dance Contest (2010,) Doc and his wife Ann won it! He was also an avid sports fan and looked forward to watching every basketball and football game U of L and U of K played.
Doc was active in his retirement, enjoyed traveling the world with his family. His last cruise was in June, 2016, a 35-day Northern Cruise from Boston to Iceland to Holland and back, where he was celebrated as the "oldest" cruiser aboard. But his most favorite cruising was always on the picturesque and peaceful Scuffletown Lake, ferrying relatives and visitors around on his pontoon boat.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Jessup Turrell and Edith Current Turrell. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Hines Turrell; three children: Ann Turrell-Daniel of Englewood, FL, Teri Turrell Etherington of Huntersville, NC; Richard "Rick" Currrent Turrell II of Woodland Hills, CA; six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29th 2019, Shawnee Baptist Church, 2214 Bank Street, Louisville, KY 40212.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105; or to Norton Children's Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019