Richard Curry
Louisville - Richard L. Curry, 79, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
He was a native of Little Rock, AR, the son of Corbon and Hazel Jarrett Curry.
He was retired from Gulf Oil Co., and a member of Highview Baptist Church where he led the Tele-Bible Class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Curry; and brother-in-law, Bob Beatty.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Young Curry; sons, David Curry (Traci) and Stephen Curry (Lori); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jones (Blake), and Jacob, Rachel, Ryan, and Luke Curry; sister, Patsy Beatty; brother, Larry Curry (Jamie); sister-in-law, Janelle Curry; and nieces and nephews.
His funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Jasper, AR on Monday. Visitation is after 11am Friday until the time of the service.
Memorial gifts: the Tele-Bible class at Highview Baptist Church
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 15, 2019