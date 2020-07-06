1/1
Richard Douglas "Rick" Crawford
Richard "Rick" Douglas Crawford

LOUISVILLE - Richard "Rick" Douglas Crawford, age 67, passed away Sunday July 5, 2020 at Jewish Hospital.

Rick retired from GE after 35 years of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Ruby (Turner) Crawford.

Survived by his loving wife of 45 years Gloria E. (Bauman) Crawford; his two daughters, April Lau (Donny) and Debbie Hendrickson (Ryan); four grandchildren, Liam, Lexi, Dariane and Trevor and five brothers, Wendell Crawford, Jerry Crawford, Kenneth Crawford, Keith Miracle and James Miracle.

Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway entrusted with his arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
