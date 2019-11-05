Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Dr. Richard E. Aud M.D.


1971 - 2019
Dr. Richard E. Aud M.D. Obituary
Dr. Richard E. Aud, MD

Louisville - 74, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Dr. Aud was born on April 22, 1971 in Louisville and raised by his late parents, Austin Eugene and Rose Catherine Howard Aud in Whitesville , KY. He graduated from Bellarmine College in 1969, the University of Kentucky Medical School in 1971 and then completed his Residency at St. Joseph Infimary. Dr. Aud served his community for 22 + years at the Iroquois Medical Center and taught at the U of L School of Medicine for 22 + years.

Here to carry on his memory are his wife of 47 years, Carol Farris Aud; son, Jeffrey Allen Aud (Susanna); daughter, Jennah Aud Williams (Antonio); grandchildren, Aaliyah Carol Boatwright and Skylah Joyce Williams; sister, Rosemary Franklin; sister in-law, Joyce Hill and nephew, Ric Hill.

Visitation will take place Friday, November 8th from 3-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service in honor of Dr. Aud will be Saturday, November 9th , starting at 12pm in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.

The family kindly request that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
