Richard E. Barbee Jr.
Louisville - 76, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
He was a member of Hill Baptist Church, and a truck driver for Holland Motor Express (TNT).
He is survived by his wife, Dorthene Barbee; daughter, Sonja Campbell (Ricky); grandson, Sean Campbell; aunt, Jean Burks, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hill Street Baptist Church, 2203 Dixie Highway, with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019