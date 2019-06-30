Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hill Street Baptist Church
2203 Dixie Highway
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill Street Baptist Church
2203 Dixie Highway
Richard E. Barbee Jr.


1943 - 2019
Richard E. Barbee Jr. Obituary
Richard E. Barbee Jr.

Louisville - 76, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was a member of Hill Baptist Church, and a truck driver for Holland Motor Express (TNT).

He is survived by his wife, Dorthene Barbee; daughter, Sonja Campbell (Ricky); grandson, Sean Campbell; aunt, Jean Burks, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hill Street Baptist Church, 2203 Dixie Highway, with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
