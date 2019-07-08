|
Richard E. Brohm
Louisville - Richard E. Brohm, 99, joined his beloved wife, Marjorie, in Heaven on Friday, July 5, 2019.
He was retired from American Standard, an Army Air Force Veteran of WWII, and a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Brohm; siblings, Thomas, Norbert, James, Frank, Paul, and Catherine Brohm, Dorothy Kaelin, and Lucille Roby; son-in-law, Larry Myers; and grandson, Christopher Myers.
He is survived by his children, Betty and Danny Overstreet, Rita Myers, Patty and Steve French, Judy Brohm and Carl Reckelhoff, and Karen and Kenny Toler; grandchildren, Jennifer and Chris Runyon, Holly and Andrew Habeeb, David Overstreet, Leslie and Tim Harper, Jonathan and Kathe French, Matthew Toler, and Jill Toler; great grandchildren, Justin and Jordan Branim, Blake Branim and Ryan Taliaferro, Carter Branim, Tate Runyon, Tyler Myers, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Sophie, and Lila Habeeb, Eli and Annabel Harper, and Phoebe, Jonathan, and Joey French; great great grandchildren, Charlotte Ruth and Lena Jane Branim; sister, Virginia Boggs; and many treasured nieces, nephews, family members, friends, and caregivers.
Funeral mass is 10am Tuesday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-8pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus and Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019