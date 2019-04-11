|
Richard F. "Dickie" Cravens
Louisville - Richard F. "Dickie" Cravens, 81, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1937 in Louisville to the late Roy and Minnell (Shirley) Cravens. He was retired from Philip Morris and was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church. He is survived by a sister, Rhoda Arnold; and many nieces and nephews. His funeral mass will be held at 10 am Saturday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2914 So. 3rd St. with burial to follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Friday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019