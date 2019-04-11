Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Richard Cravens
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
2914 So. 3rd St.
Richard F. "Dickie" Cravens


Richard F. "Dickie" Cravens Obituary
Richard F. "Dickie" Cravens

Louisville - Richard F. "Dickie" Cravens, 81, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1937 in Louisville to the late Roy and Minnell (Shirley) Cravens. He was retired from Philip Morris and was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church. He is survived by a sister, Rhoda Arnold; and many nieces and nephews. His funeral mass will be held at 10 am Saturday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2914 So. 3rd St. with burial to follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Friday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
